US Says It Will Intervene If Terrorists Regroup in Afghanistan

Khaama: The US State Department expressed concerns that Afghanistan would once again become a haven for terrorists while simultaneously warning that it would intervene and take action if terrorists regrouped in Afghanistan. The statement was made on Wednesday in response to a question regarding the escalation in violence in Afghanistan and the government’s failure to stop offering “safe havens” to terrorist organizations, such as the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), al-Qaeda, the Islamic State, and others. Click here to read more (external link).

