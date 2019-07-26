US Pushes Toward “Face-Saving Way Out”: Ex-CIA Official

Tolo News: The ongoing negotiations between the US and the Taliban are a “charade” designed simply to provide the US a “face-saving way out of Afghanistan,” former CIA deputy director Michael Morell said as quoted by Axios. The president [Donald Trump] has said the Taliban is tired. That’s not true. The Taliban controls more territory than at any time since the 9/11 attacks and it seeks what it has always sought: to fully control Afghanistan as a one-party state,” Morell said as quoted by Axios. Click here to read more (external link).
Morellos. He’s the one with Obama that pulled out in the first place, leaving Trump with the mess. This coward is now complaining…???