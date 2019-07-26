US Pushes Toward “Face-Saving Way Out”: Ex-CIA Official

Tolo News: The ongoing negotiations between the US and the Taliban are a “charade” designed simply to provide the US a “face-saving way out of Afghanistan,” former CIA deputy director Michael Morell said as quoted by Axios. The president [Donald Trump] has said the Taliban is tired. That’s not true. The Taliban controls more territory than at any time since the 9/11 attacks and it seeks what it has always sought: to fully control Afghanistan as a one-party state,” Morell said as quoted by Axios. Click here to read more (external link).