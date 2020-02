Tolo News: Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani on Saturday met with US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad in Kabul and the two held discussions on the Afghan peace process. “The US envoy briefed the president about his recent discussions with the Taliban and meeting with Pakistani officials, the Presidential Palace said on Saturday. Click here to read more (external link).

