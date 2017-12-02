US-Pakistani ‘Reset’ Doomed as Chasm Widens Over Terror, India

Michael Hughes: Recent efforts to jumpstart a dialogue between the U.S. and Pakistan seem futile given the duo’s irreconcilable differences – especially in two key areas. The U.S. wants Pakistan to hand over the Haqqani Network and other Afghan Taliban while Islamabad would like Washington to dial down its love affair with India. However, it is hard to imagine either side budging with the U.S.-Pakistani trust gap growing larger by the day. Click here to read more.