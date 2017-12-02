US-Pakistani ‘Reset’ Doomed as Chasm Widens Over Terror, India

Michael Hughes: Recent efforts to jumpstart a dialogue between the U.S. and Pakistan seem futile given the duo’s irreconcilable differences – especially in two key areas. The U.S. wants Pakistan to hand over the Haqqani Network and other Afghan Taliban while Islamabad would like Washington to dial down its love affair with India. However, it is hard to imagine either side budging with the U.S.-Pakistani trust gap growing larger by the day. Click here to read more.
Very interesting; who is this big shot to jump start something that has never been achieved before- is he, in that capacity), representing the US government or any private agency.
And what is his credentials ?????
India is a power by the virtue of its huge population, economy and self-propelled industries- actually, in that sense it is one of the top five major globa power in most critical categories.
On the other hand Pakistan is basically run and monitored by Western interested parties who will keep it under developed and dependent as long as it possible.
There is no meaningful existence of industrial sector to be able to function as a even regional power- now, you could imagine.
Pakistan is badicaly serving the interests of the Western alliance.
A viable and powerful economic zone could be created only if long-lasting commercial and industrial corporation alliance is established between Pakistan, Afghanistan and all of the Islam Central Asian nations.
Then, it will be big enough to serve the basic interests of the whole population at large and command much more respect from the world body without getting subjected to forced social and economic degradation.
It seems far off and ideal- but it is the only solution for the region to be able to exercise free choices and stand on its own true self.
Just a simple and viable economic alliance that would facilitate competition against other major global economic power houses.
Otherwise; the region will indefinitely stay underdeveloped and exploited.
This is a solid proposal !
It will boost the population of the economic zone to about 350 millions, comparable to the US and an area larger than India which has an area of 1.2.million square miles.
As a hub, Afghanistan would then definitely gain the best position; evonomically and strategically-.
It will also open up great gates of opportunities globally for all of those Centrall Asian countries with extremely talented pools of human resources; if managed properly and kept safe from foreign unrelenting aggressions.