US Made U-Turn in Fundamental Position Toward Afghanistan: Report

Tolo News: The report also said that the US made commitments on behalf of an unwilling Afghan government, most importantly to a large-scale exchange of prisoners. "In effect, the US-Taliban agreement paved the way for the Taliban's takeover, an outcome that was not given yet seemed highly likely, whether seen from the vantage point of 2018 (when talks started) or 2020 (when they were concluded)," the report reads. "Here lies the core of the US ethical conundrum."