US: Islamabad ‘Did Not Restrict’ Taliban Activities in Pakistan

Ariana: The U.S. State Department said in a recent report that Islamabad pledged support for political reconciliation between the Afghan government and Taliban, but did not restrict the Taliban or the Haqqani network from operating in Pakistan and threatening U.S. and Afghan forces in Afghanistan. The annual terror report, released on Friday last week, said Pakistan has also failed to significantly limit terrorist groups such as Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammad from “Raising money, recruiting, and training in Pakistan.” Click here to read more (external link).