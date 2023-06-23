US, India urge IEA to form inclusive government in Afghanistan

Ariana: US President Joe Biden and India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the importance of the formation of an inclusive political structure in Afghanistan and “called on the Taliban [IEA] to respect human rights of all Afghans, including women and girls, and to respect freedom of movement,” a joint statement said from the US and India released by White House on Thursday. The statement added that the leaders reiterated their strong support for a peaceful, secure and stable Afghanistan. Click here to read more (external link).

Related