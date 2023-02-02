formats

US Imposes New Visa Restrictions on Certain Taliban Elements

Blinken

8am: US imposes new visa restrictions on some Taliban members who are believed to be involved in repressing the rights of women and girls in Afghanistan. The restrictions come more than a month after the Taliban announced bans on women attending universities and working with non-governmental organizations, CNN reported. US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, announced on Wednesday the United States is imposing new visa restrictions on certain current and former Taliban members, non-state security group members and others who are believed to be involved in repressing the rights of women and girls in Afghanistan. Click here to read more (external link).

