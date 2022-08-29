US Forces Likely to Return Back to Afghanistan: McKenzie

8am: General Kenneth McKenzie, the former commander of CENTCOM, says that there is a possibility that the US forces might return back to Afghanistan. According to McKenzie, despite the verbal assurances of the Taliban to prevent the spread of extremism in Afghanistan, this country has become a safe place for terrorist groups such as al Qaeda and ISIS. “In my opinion, it is in the long-term interests of the United States not to allow centers of violent extremism to grow and expand in Afghanistan,” McKenzie said. “I believe that under the Taliban regime, this is likely to happen.” Click here to read more (external link).