Khaama: Rina Amiri, The US special envoy for women, girls and human rights in Afghanistan, said on Tuesday that the US would not have a normal relationship With the Taliban without respect for human rights. Amiri tweeted, “I have received messages expressing concern regarding recognition of the Taliban. We remain clear. There will be no normalization of relations with the Taliban without respect for the rights of all Afghan, especially women.” Click here to read more (external link).

