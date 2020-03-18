US Envoy Back in Kabul; Meets Abdullah

Tolo News: The US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation, Zalmay Khalilzad, is back in Kabul and has met with Abdullah Abdullah, close to aide to Abdullah said on Wednesday as election crisis prevails in the country. Tackling the ongoing political crisis and the peace process were on the agenda of the meeting between Abdullah and Khalilzad, said the aide. Abdullah’s deputy spokesman Fraidoon Khwazoon said that a solution has not been found to the tensions between Ghani and Abdullah. Click here to read more (external link).