US engagement with Afghanistan isn’t over — and we need a new policy

The Hill: America still has a few tools to support its interests in Afghanistan but using them requires a focus beyond humanitarian relief and politically wishing the issue would disappear. Our interests are easily described: preventing attacks on the U.S. and its allies; supplying food and medical care to Afghans; supporting human rights, especially for women and girls; and facilitating the departure of American citizens and Afghans who worked with our government or directly supported the rights and principles we spent so much to advance. Click here to read more (external link).