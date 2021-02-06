US deal with Taliban nothing but a ‘withdrawal pact’, says ex-diplomat

Ariana: Former Pakistani ambassador to the US, Husain Haqqani, said the agreement between the US and the Taliban has no element of peace and is basically a withdrawal pact for American troops from Afghanistan. “Taliban’s definition of peace is very different from that of the US or the Afghan government. The Taliban believes that once their Islamic Emirate is restored, peace is restored,” said Haqqani, who is currently the Director for South and Central Asia at Hudson Institute. Click here to read more (external link).

