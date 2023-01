Khaama: The US has been reaching out to armed groups that oppose the current Afghan government and secretly financing them, as per Russia’s Presidential envoy for Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, media reports said. He also said that “the United States is contacting armed opposition in Afghanistan and covertly sponsoring Islamic State, who are aimed at undermining not only the stability of our Central Asian partners but also the security of Russia.” Click here to read more (external link).

