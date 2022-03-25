US Cancels Talks With Islamic Emirate Over Girls’ School Decision

Tolo News: The United States abruptly cancelled meetings with the Islamic Emirate in Doha that were set to address key economic issues, officials said on Friday, after Islamic Emirate reversed a decision to allow all girls to return to high school classes. The cancellation of talks was the first concrete sign that the Islamic Emirate’s recent moves on human rights and inclusivity could directly impact the international community’s willingness to help the Islamic Emirate, some of whose leaders are under U.S. sanctions. Click here to read more (external link).

