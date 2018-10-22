US Brigadier General Wounded in Afghanistan

VOA News

The U.S. army has confirmed that a brigadier general was one of two Americans wounded in an attack last week in Afghanistan that fatally wounded a powerful Afghan police chief.

U.S. Army Brigadier General Jeffrey Smiley, in charge of NATO’s military advisory mission in Afghanistan, was shot when a gunman wearing an Afghan security forces uniform opened fire on a group of officials leaving a meeting with the top NATO commander in Afghanistan, General Scott Miller.

Miller escaped injury, but a U.S. civilian was also shot.

General Abdul Raziq, an anti-Taliban strong man, was mortally wounded, along with the local head of the NDS intelligence service General Abdul Momim.

The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack inside the highly secured compound, dealing a severe blow to the Afghan government in one of its most strategically important provinces. The incident demonstrated the insurgents’ ability to strike top leaders.

