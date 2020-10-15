US and Taliban agree to ‘re-set’ amid spike in violence

Ariana: The United States and the Taliban have agreed to a “re-set” following a sharp rise in violence in the past week in Afghanistan – specifically in Helmand province. In a series of tweets on Thursday night, US peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad stated: “Following several meetings (Resolute Support Commander) General Miller and I had with the Taliban, we agreed to re-set actions by strictly adhering to implementation of all elements of the US-Taliban Agreement and all commitments made.” “This means reduced numbers of operations. At present too many Afghans are dying. With the re-set, we expect that number to drop significantly.” Click here to read more (external link).

Related