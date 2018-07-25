US Airstrike Kills Taliban’s Two Top Leaders in Afghanistan – Resolute Support

WASHINGTON, July 25 (Sputnik) – A US strike in Afghanistan has killed two chief leaders of the Taliban, the Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan said in a press release on Wednesday.

“The Taliban’s two top leaders in Kapisa province were killed by a US strike in support of an Afghan Special Security Forces raid in the province’s Tagab district, July 22,” the release said. “Advised by US Special Operations Forces, the Afghan Special Security Forces raid resulted in the death of 15 other Taliban fighters and the detention of two more.”

The two killed leaders are Mullah Nasim Mushfaq, Taliban shadow governor of Kapisa, and Qari Ehsanullah, Taliban district shadow governor of Tagab, according to the Resolute Support Mission.

“The Taliban leaders were known to have coordinated or directly participated in attacks against both US and Afghan forces in the province,” the release explained. “Ehsanullah was also known to have emplaced a countless number of improvised explosive devices, endangering Afghan civilians north of Kabul, where his network carried out Taliban attacks.”

The release also noted that the Taliban confirmed the killing of its two leaders in a statement on July 23.

Afghanistan has long been suffering from an unstable political, social and security situation due to simmering militant insurgency, including that of Taliban and the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia). The current Resolute Support Mission comprises over 13,000 servicemen who are providing training and advice to Afghan security personnel in their fight against terrorism and militant insurgency. The NATO-led mission was launched in 2015.



