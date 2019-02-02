Upcoming Moscow Talks Met With Mixed Reaction

Tolo News: Afghan analysts and former government officials expressed mixed views on the upcoming talks between Afghan politicians and Taliban representatives in Moscow, which will be held on Tuesday. The Afghan government has not been invited to attend the talks in order to pave the ground for Taliban participation at the event as a senior Russian government official put it as quoted by Reuters. Some analyst said the talks is a “confrontation” between Russia and the United States on Afghan peace, while others said it is a chance for the peace process. So far, it is not clear who has organized the Moscow talks. Click here to read more (external link).

Related