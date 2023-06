Tolo News: According to the report, the threat of terrorism is rising in both Afghanistan and the region, and “there are indications that al-Qaida is rebuilding operational capability.” “The Taliban, in power as the de facto authorities in Afghanistan under Hibatullah Akhundzada, have reverted to the exclusionary, Pashtun-centred, autocratic policies of the Taliban administration of the late 1990s,” the report reads. Click here to read more (external link).