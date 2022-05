Aamaj: Unlike other Islamic countries, Taliban announced Sunday, May 01, 2022, as the first day of Eid-al-Fitr. Taliban claim that they saw the crescent of Shawal (an Arabic month after Ramadan) on Saturday evening, but a number of people were fasting yesterday and celebrate today Monday, May 02, 2022 as the first day of Eid-al-Fitr. A number of people performed Eid prayer in Panjshir today. Click here to read more (external link).