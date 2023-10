Khaama: Local sources in Faryab province have reported that an unidentified group of gunmen ambushed and killed a Taliban member. Sources, speaking to Hasht-e Subh, have confirmed that the deceased Taliban member was identified as Abdul Karim. The incident occurred on Monday night, October 8th, in the village of Yaka-Pata, Qarghan district. Click here to read more (external link).