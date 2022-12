Khaama: The incident took place on Saturday, December 3, in Kunduz city’s 7th police district, the spokesperson for the Kunduz chief of police, Obaidullah Abedi stated. The security officials in Kunduz province stated that the security forces have arrested a person in connection with the murder case of the muezzin, while sources attributed the incident to personal animosity. Click here to read more (external link).

Related