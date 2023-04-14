UNICEF Suspends Its Activities in Ghor Province After Taliban Interference

8am: According to reliable sources in Ghor province, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has suspended its activities in this province. Sources told Hasht-e Subh that UNICEF suspended its activities in Ghor on Wednesday, April 12. Reportedly, UNICEF’s activities in the province were suspended after the Taliban seized aid distributed by the organization from the people. Previously, UNICEF had repeatedly criticized the Taliban for interfering in aid distribution, but the Taliban always denied it. Click here to read more (external link).