8am: The United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) has described the Taliban’s attack on Siwak-Shiber village in the vicinity of Nili city, Daikundi province as shocking and sad. Taliban fighters, with the cooperation of their local supporters, attacked and killed two families in Siwak-Shiber area in the center of Daikundi province last Thursday. Click here to read more (external link).

Related