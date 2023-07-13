Under Taliban Rule, Afghan Musicians Rendered as Fish Out of Water

8am: The Taliban, who took control in August 2021, regularly attack musicians and destroy their instruments, often depriving them and their families of their livelihoods. It is outrageous to see the Taliban rulers silencing the voices of so many talented Afghan artists who simply want to share their music with the world. Jawid Shawqi, once a singer who used to perform on television and at weddings for a living, has seen his life drastically change since August 2021. Due to the Taliban’s control of Afghanistan and their ban on music, Shawqi now spends his days sitting on the side of the road, wearing a handkerchief around his head, polishing boots from morning till evening. Click here to read more (external link).