Khaama: Following the unjustified detention of several women activists in Kabul, the Afghan capital, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) demanded that the Taliban provide an explanation for its actions. The UNAMA demanded “reasons” for Zarifa Yaqoubi and other activists’ “continued” detention on Wednesday, November 16, in a statement on its social media accounts on Facebook and Twitter. Click here to read more (external link).