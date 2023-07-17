UNAMA Releases Report on Afghan Human Rights Situation

Tolo News: The UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said in a new report that the “de facto authorities” continue to restrict the rights of women and girls. The seven-page report–that covers the period from May to June–highlighted the restrictions imposed on women by the interim [Taliban] Afghan government. The report said that UNAMA continues to document cases of “extrajudicial killing of former government and military personnel across Afghanistan.” The report said that “arbitrary arrests and detentions” of former government and military personnel – often accused of affiliation with the National Resistance Front – are also ongoing, particularly in Kabul and Panjshir provinces. Click here to read more (external link).

Related