UN to Leave Afghanistan in May Following Stricter Taliban Rules

Khaama: The U.N. says that if it cannot convince the Taliban to permit local women to work for the organization, it is ready to make the “heartbreaking” decision to withdraw from Afghanistan. Earlier this month, the U.N. local female aid workers were banned while the Taliban authorities reacted to the organization’s decision, referring to it as an “internal issue.” Since the Taliban takeover of the country in August 2021, the group has issued a more suppressive policy regarding women and girls, depriving women of all their fundamental rights, said the organization on Women’s Day. Click here to read more (external link).

