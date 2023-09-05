UN Security Council: The Taliban Are Interfering in Humanitarian Activities

8am: According to the report, the Taliban have interfered in humanitarian activities and have also damaged humanitarian assets and facilities. Delays in signing agreements and interference in staff hiring are among the factors contributing to the suspension of humanitarian activities by aid organizations. The report indicates that 95% of the Taliban’s restrictions have been motivated by gender considerations, resulting in the temporary suspension of eight programs. The Taliban’s interference and obstruction of humanitarian aid have been among the major concerns of the global community in the past two years. Before the Security Council report, the United States Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction (SIGAR) had expressed concerns about the level of Taliban interference in the distribution of humanitarian aid and the United Nations’ inability to protect its programs. SIGAR stated that the Taliban have diverted humanitarian aid in Afghanistan for their own benefit. Click here to read more (external link).

Related