Khaama: The UN Children’s agency, UNICEF, said it was discussing with Taliban-Ruled Afghanistan “timelines and practicalities” for a possible required handover of its education programs and that classes would continue. Aid officials said that the Taliban had made it clear that outside organizations could no longer be involved in education programmes, a move denounced by the UN but has not yet been confirmed by Afghan authorities, Reuters reported. Click here to read more (external link).