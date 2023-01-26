UN Food Agency Warns That Afghan Malnutrition Rates Have Reached A Record High

AP: Malnutrition rates in Afghanistan are at record highs, with half the country enduring severe hunger throughout the year, a spokesman for the World Food Program said on January 26. The Taliban takeover in August 2021 drove millions into poverty and hunger after foreign aid stopped almost overnight. “Half of Afghanistan endures severe hunger throughout the year, regardless of the season, and malnutrition rates are at a record high for Afghanistan,” said Phillipe Kropf, a spokesman for the UN food agency in Kabul. “There are 7 million children and mothers who are malnourished.” Click here to read more (external link).