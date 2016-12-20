UN Calls For Complete Enactment Of Sanctions Against Taliban

Tolo News: Gerard van Bohmen, Chief of the UN sanctions committee on Monday night (Kabul time) briefed the UN Security Council on the Afghan peace process, and suggested the 15-member body ensure the complete implementation of sanctions against the Taliban within the legal framework that exists. Bohemen suggested that the UN sanctions committee and Afghanistan’s Central Bank jointly work to terminate the Taliban’s access to their financial resources and that countries implement travel sanctions against the group’s leaders. Click here to read more (external link).

Related