UK Not Supporting Violent Actors Against Kabul: Shorter

Tolo News: The UK does not support anyone, including Afghan nationals, seeking to achieve political change through violence, or any activity inciting violence for political purposes in Afghanistan, the Chargé d’Affaires at the UK Mission to Afghanistan in Doha, Hugo Shorter said. In a statement, Shorter said the UK will not allow its “soil to be used to plan or prepare it, and we strongly discourage others from doing so.” Shorter’s statement was also welcomed by the Islamic Emirate [Taliban]. Click here to read more (external link).