Tolo News: Three British nationals are being held by the Islamic Emirate [Taliban] in Afghanistan, according to a UK-based charity. The Presidium Network, which helps people caught up in humanitarian crises, said it was supporting two of the men and their families. Scott Richards, a spokesperson for the charity, said there had been “no meaningful contact” with the men, but added they were believed to be “in good health and being well treated.’ Click here to read more (external link).