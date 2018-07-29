U.S. Urges Afghan Troops to Retreat Sparsely Populated Areas of Afghanistan

Ariana: Trump administration is urging American-backed Afghan troops to retreat from sparsely populated areas of the country, U.S. officials said, all but ensuring the Taliban will remain in control of vast stretches of the country. According to New York Times, the withdrawal will effectively ensure that the Taliban and other insurgent groups will hold on to territory that they have already seized, leaving the government in Kabul to safeguard the capital and cities such as Kandahar, Kunduz, Mazar-i-Sharif and Jalalabad. Click here to read more (external link).

