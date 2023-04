CBS News: “We have to serve the families of the Taliban police commanders, governors and other people who they ask us to serve specifically,” one aid worker at UNHCR told CBS News on the condition of anonymity. “Once a Taliban governor told one of our subcontracted aid agencies that 15% of the aid must go toward his guards and other Taliban personnel, and it is now a norm to serve the Taliban first and then serve the ordinary civilians.” Click here to read more (external link).