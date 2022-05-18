U.S. takes control of Afghan embassy and consulates

Ariana: The United States has taken control of the Afghan Embassy in Washington and Afghan consulates in two U.S. states, the State Department has said. The State Department has assumed “sole responsibility” for the security and maintenance of the diplomatic missions and their “furnishings, archives, and financial assets” and will bar anyone from entering them without its permission until further notice, the department said in a notice to be published on May 18 in the Federal Register, the Associated Press reported. The department noted Afghanistan had not requested a third country to serve as a “protecting power” for its U.S. facilities or interests. Since Washington closed its embassy in Kabul, Qatar has served as the U.S. protecting power in Afghanistan. Click here to read more (external link).