U.S. Steps Up Scapegoating of Ghani Amid Scrutiny of Afghan Collapse

Michael Hughes: Considering the Americans – for years – have gone to great lengths to obfuscate the reality on the ground in Afghanistan, it is only fitting that Washington is trying to muddy the waters as to how and why the war ended in such a disastrous manner and who bears the most responsibility. Of course, the very moment Kabul collapsed the Biden administration blamed Afghan forces and the government, but efforts to paint its former puppet as villain number one are becoming increasingly hard to swallow as the smoke clears. Click here to read more.