U.S. Spy Agencies ‘Pessimistic’ About Trump’s War Strategy in Afghanistan

Ariana: The U.S. military and intelligence officials are at odds over the direction of the war in Afghanistan, creating a new source of friction as President Trump and his team seek a way to end the 17-year-old conflict in the country, the Wall Street Journal reported citing American officials. An escalation in U.S. airstrikes has failed to seriously disrupt the Taliban’s financial lifelines; and Mr. Trump’s decision to increase the number of American troops hasn’t fundamentally altered battlefield dynamics, the report said citing the current and former U.S. officials. The WSJ report, meanwhile, said that Afghanistan’s internal political dynamics… partisan, regional and ethnic divisions are creating fissures as the country prepares for a presidential election next year. Click here to read more (external link).