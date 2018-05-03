U.S. Military Should ‘Work with Russia’ in Afghanistan, Top Commander Says

Newsweek: Army General John Nicholson, the longest-serving commander in the longest war in U.S. history, recently told local U.S.-funded media that, although he was aware of allegations that Russia had provided limited assistance to the Taliban militant group, he could not independently verify the claims. Days after a Congress-mandated report shed light on a losing battle for the war-torn nation, Nicholson said he would welcome assistance from Russia in stabilizing Afghanistan. Click here to read more (external link).