U.S. Military Should ‘Work with Russia’ in Afghanistan, Top Commander Says

us_and_russiaNewsweek: Army General John Nicholson, the longest-serving commander in the longest war in U.S. history, recently told local U.S.-funded media that, although he was aware of allegations that Russia had provided limited assistance to the Taliban militant group, he could not independently verify the claims. Days after a Congress-mandated report shed light on a losing battle for the war-torn nation, Nicholson said he would welcome assistance from Russia in stabilizing Afghanistan. Click here to read more (external link).

  1. It is a common knowledge- the thugs and thigh-mars have been working and sharing intelligence on killing fields of Afghanistan, now, for a long time.

  2. *It was the original CORNERSTONE plan of the new TRUMPET ADMINISTRATION TO work deals with the Russians for a possible new successful combined military strategy.
    That is how trump got his dirty support from the elite field generals in the first place before he was elected.

  3. Good job general for coming out bravely and spilling it all out !
    .
    You can not exonerate yourself though- you are the one who made “little trump”; the oldest US president ever !

