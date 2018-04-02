U.S. Extends ‘Blame Russia’ Strategy to Afghanistan

Michael Hughes: It has become fashionable in many circles to fault Russia for all the world’s ills and the conflict in Afghanistan is no different. U.S. military leaders, in search of another handy excuse for the colossal failure of its 16-plus-year occupation, have continued to insist that Moscow is arming the Taliban – a group that, it is worth mentioning, is outlawed in Russia. The truth is, however, this side of Pakistan, the insurgents have acquired far more weapons and funding from the U.S. and its Afghan partners than from any other sources on earth. Click here to read more.