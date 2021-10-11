U.S., Britain Warn Their Citizens To Keep Away From Kabul Hotels Amid ‘Security Threats’

Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty

October 11, 2021

The United States and Britain have warned their citizens to stay away from hotels in Kabul, specifically citing the Serena Hotel, a popular venue for foreign guests in the Afghan capital.

“U.S. citizens who are at or near the Serena Hotel should leave immediately,” the U.S. State Department said early on October 11, citing “security threats” in the area.

The U.K. Foreign Office wrote: “In light of the increased risks you are advised not to stay in hotels, particularly in Kabul (such as the Serena Hotel).”

Security at the hotel on October 11 was on alert. Pedestrians were not allowed to linger near the hotel’s walls, while Taliban security forces were patrolling the area, AIP reported.

The heavily fortified Serena was one of the main hotels used by foreign visitors prior to the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan following the withdrawal of Western troops in August.

An affiliate of the Islamic State (IS) terror group has claimed responsibility for several deadly attacks in the country since the Taliban takeover.

No other details were immediately available.

Based on reporting by AFP and AIP

