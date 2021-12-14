U.S. Ambassador to Pakistan Nominee Vows to Press Islamabad to Target ‘All’ Terrorists

Michael Hughes

December 14, 2021

President Joe Biden’s nominee to serve as Ambassador to Pakistan, Donald Blome, during his confirmation hearing told a Senate panel that, if confirmed, he aims to pressure Islamabad to abandon its selective counterterrorism practices.

Islamabad has been long criticized for cracking down on anti-government groups such as the TTP while supporting other terrorist entities that Pakistan has used as assets in its struggle with India over Kashmir.

“On the critical issue of counterterrorism, if confirmed, I will press Pakistan to target all terrorist groups without distinction,” Blome told the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Tuesday. “The United States and Pakistan are committed to combating Al-Qaida, ISIS-Khorasan and Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan. If confirmed, I also will engage Pakistan on fighting all other groups – including Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed.”

Blome, a State Department diplomat since 1999 who currently serves as U.S. ambassador to Tunisia, was questioned on Washington’s approach to improving matters with Pakistan on the counterterrorism and human rights fronts.

During the hearing Senator Bob Menendez, who chaired the proceedings, slammed Islamabad for providing safe haven to the Taliban even as the militant group killed U.S. troops inside Afghanistan. In addition, Menendez claimed the failure of the U.S. mission in Afghanistan was due in part to years of Pakistani “double-dealing.”

In his written testimony submitted ahead of the hearing, Blome said the relationship with Pakistan remains “extraordinarily consequential” for U.S. core interests and warned that the region can ill afford another conflict, especially between nuclear-armed states.

The nominee acknowledged the importance of a détente between New Delhi and Islamabad, which many realize is pivotal for convincing Pakistan to ratchet down support for terrorists. He wisely tried to avoid signaling if Washington leans toward either side of the rivalry.

The situation is certainly made complex in light of the U.S. priority of countering China at all costs. India has long been a fierce rival to China while Islamabad and Beijing for years have forged a close relationship.

“If confirmed, I will work with my colleagues to decrease tensions between India and Pakistan. I have been encouraged by the continued ceasefire along the Line of Control,” Blome said. “Strong U.S. bilateral partnerships with India and Pakistan are not mutually exclusive; we need productive ties with both states. Pakistan and India should decide the pace, scope, and character of their bilateral interactions.”

Blome also tried to send a stern message to Islamabad over alleged human rights abuses.

“Religious minorities in Pakistan have long faced societal and legal discrimination, as well as accusations of blasphemy. These accusations have undermined the rule of law, threatened mob rule, deeply damaged Pakistan’s international reputation, and led to murderous violence and many deaths,” the diplomat told the Senate panel. “If confirmed, I will speak out against these abuses and violations of human rights and religious freedom.”

He said he will also urge the Pakistani government to cease harassing journalists and members of civil society who have faced assaults, kidnappings, and disappearances.

With respect to Afghanistan, the diplomat, who was the top political officer at the U.S. embassy in Kabul in 2012-2013, underscored the importance of encouraging an “inclusive” Afghan government that respects and promotes rights of all individuals – including women, girls and minorities.

The U.S. line on Pakistan has softened in recent years as Washington tried to pull out troops from Afghanistan, believing that they needed Islamabad to facilitate peace talks with the Taliban.

The Western world, meanwhile, has put little trust in the new government run by the Taliban – a group whose leadership includes members sanctioned by the UN and the U.S. The world even cut off billions of dollars’ worth of aid to Afghanistan for fear of benefitting the radical movement as some 23 million face starvation and the country is in the midst of economic implosion.

Just days ago the UN said it would distribute some $280 million to Afghanistan in a way that circumvents the Taliban regime. The White House, meanwhile, has conceded that they will be hard-pressed to ensure the Taliban does not exploit any of the funding that is unfrozen.

Pakistan, for its part, has excoriated the international community for freezing funding in light of the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan. Prime Minister Imran Khan last week said Pakistan is trying to inform the world that “in spite of their like or dislike for the Taliban,” the primary concern should be the 40 million Afghans who have to suffer through the current situation.

This will likely be another hot issue on Blome’s agenda, who is widely expected to be confirmed shortly.

Blome ended his testimony by saying the United States has an opportunity to “renew and strengthen the bilateral relationship with Pakistan.” It will be interesting to see if the diplomat can accomplish this mission when the two countries in many ways have deep conflicting interests – from the U.S. rivalry with China to Pakistan’s battle with India.



