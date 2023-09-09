Two Years Under Taliban Rule: How Many More?

8am: The Taliban are heavily influenced by Pashtunwali (a Pashtun code of conduct) that considers Pashtuns as the supreme race and women as the property of men, ignoring their rights. They are also greatly influenced by Deobandi, a radical version of political Islam that considers other religions heresy subject to eradication. These two factors hinder the Taliban from reconciling with Afghan society and limit their ability to establish relations with transnational actors. Click here to read more (external link).