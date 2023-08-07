Two Years in Darkness: A Nightmare of Suffocation and Brutality for the People of Afghanistan

8am: Nearly two years have elapsed since the collapse of Afghanistan’s republican system. Two years ago, due to the ineptitude and unchecked corruption of Afghanistan’s political leadership, coupled with regional and global connivance, the Taliban unlawfully seized power. Regarding the factors that led to the downfall of the republican system over the past two years, numerous statements and perspectives have been put forth by the former regime’s leaders, officials, and representatives of countries engaged in Afghanistan. These statements have often taken the form of evading responsibility for this catastrophic and ignominious failure. Amidst this, it is the people of Afghanistan who have borne the brunt of this situation, with their destiny being decided behind closed doors in the sterile chambers of luxury hotels. The judgment of those accountable for this political debacle will be left to history and the collective memory of the Afghan populace. This article endeavors to assess the scope of challenges and issues faced by Afghans during the last two years under the oppressive rule of the Taliban, while also considering the roles and stances of regional countries and the international community. Click here to read more (external link).