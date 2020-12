1TV: Fuel tanks of motorcycles with two people on them will be filled with sugar or their catalytic converters will be filled with pellets for their engines to get disabled, officials warned on Wednesday. First Vice President Amrullah Saleh, who is in-charge of Kabul security, said that videos captured by security cameras show that most of targeted killings involve use of motorcycles with two people on them. Click here to read more (external link).

Other Security News