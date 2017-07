Tolo News: At least two Taliban fighters were killed and three others wounded after ambushing a convoy of four fuel tankers in Chashma-e-Sheer area in the north of Pul-e-Khumri city in northern Baghlan province on Thursday morning, local officials confirmed. According to the drivers of the tankers, a group of Taliban fighters fired rockets at them. Two tankers were hit – both of which burnt out. Click here to read more (external link).

