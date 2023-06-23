Two Taliban Fighters Apprehended by Locals Before Attempted Sexual Assault on Two Girls in Ghor Province

8am: According to the sources, on the night of Wednesday, June 21, two armed individuals affiliated with the Taliban were detained by the local residents in the Qatas area of Firozkoh city while attempting to sexually assault two girls. The sources state that these two Taliban members are residents of the Ghelmin area in Firozkoh city, the center of Ghor, and they had traveled to the Qatas area with the intention of committing sexual assault. It is worth mentioning that in May, the son of a Taliban commander was killed by gunfire after attempting to sexually assault a young girl. Click here to read more (external link).