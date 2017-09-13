Two killed in bombing outside cricket stadium in Kabul

Press TV

September 13, 2017

Two members of Afghan security forces have been killed in a bomb attack carried out near a cricket stadium in the capital Kabul.

Security officials said the bombing was carried out during a tournament on Wednesday afternoon. Several injuries were also reported.

Local media reports said the bomber detonated his explosives at a security check point outside the Kabul International Cricket Stadium.

Cricket officials said all the players were safe. The match was stopped immediately but it resumed later.

The Cricket League kicked off on Monday and is scheduled to run through to September 22 at the stadium.

Afghanistan is still suffering from insecurity and violence 16 years after the United States and its allies invaded the country as part of Washington’s so-called war on terror. The invasion removed the Taliban militants from power, but militancy continues to this day.

Taliban militants have warned that they will be stepping up their attacks until the US forces fully withdraw from Afghanistan.

In addition, the Daesh Takfiri terrorist group has also gained ground and recruited militants across several provinces of Afghanistan over the past few years.

Cricket News